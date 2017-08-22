Watch mysterious ‘UFO’ circling over remote town

A mysterious ‘UFO’ has been captured on video circling over a remote country town for several minutes.

The video shows three orange balls moving in the sky which repeatedly change direction as they are followed by a trail of sparkling white light.

This mysterious 'UFO' has been captured on video circling over a remote country town for several minutes. Picture: SWNS

Jeremy Le Fevre spotted in UFO in the skies near his home of Frome, Somerset, on Saturday evening.

He was amazed to see the strange object, which moved erratically and appeared to emit green lights, and filmed its unusual movements.

He said: “I had never seen anything like it before. It really caught my eye. It went on for quite some time before flying off into the distance towards Longleat.

“It was emitting green and red colours. It looked to me like it could have been fireworks attached to a drone. It’s still very much unidentified though.”

Nigel Vile, a local rambler, regularly goes on walks around the area.

He said: “Some experts have gone as far as to describe the nearby town of Warminster as Britain’s UFO capital on account of a phenomena first encountered in the mid-1960s that became known as the ‘Warminster Thing’.

“Strange noises were heard in the skies above the town and an equally strange shimmering light was observed in the vicinity.”

It is not the first time this year a UFO has been videoed circling over Cley Hill.

In May a video showed streaks of light circling over the National Trust owned land in Corsley.

The resident who took the video believed the streak of light could be a UFO.

He said: “I took this video from my house in Frome last night (May 29). It was over the Cley Hill area I think, which is always a hotspot for UFOs”

“Probably a drone with a fancy flame effect tail or something. It’s been spotted a few times locally.”

It eventually emerged that the streak of light had in fact been created by a stunt plane belonging to nearby acrobatics group AeroSparx.

The innovative display team performs dazzling acrobatic displays with fireworks attached to the tips of their wings.

This could provide some answers to Jeremy’s video. Although the object he videoed remains unidentified.

Cley Hill can be found just off the A36 heading towards Longleat.

It is more than 800ft in height and is surrounded by relatively flat agricultural land. At the top of the hill are the remains of a Bronze Age hillfort that encloses two round barrows.