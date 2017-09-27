Watch angry parent throw teacher from car bonnet in parking row

Police have released footage of a parent who drove at a teacher at the school gates, carrying him on the bonnet of the car before he was thrown to the ground.

Rainer Schoeman, of The Goldings, Woking, Surrey, was jailed for 10 months at Guildford Crown Court on Friday, having earlier pleaded guilty to causing actual bodily harm, dangerous driving, driving without insurance and having no MOT.

Rainer Schoeman, 22, was caught on camera driving into the teacher and almost knocking two schoolboys of their bikes.

Footage showed a teacher appearing to tell Schoeman, who has been jailed for ten months, he cannot drive through the school’s gates.

The teacher is seen to turn his back and lean on the bonnet as Schoeman gradually edges forward.

The crazed motorist then slams his foot on the accelerator, speeding through the gate as the teachers clings to the bonnet.

Schoeman then careers into the car park and out of shot, narrowly missing two children as the terrified teacher is hurled onto the ground.

Cops released the footage after Schoeman, of The Goldings, Woking, was jailed at Guildford Crown Court on Friday.

