Wanted: Sex toy reviewer on £28k salary - with unlimited holidays

Working a 9-to-5 isn’t for everyone, so do something you can really shout about and become Love Woo’s new sex toy reviewer.

Love Woo, which stocks sex toys, lingerie, games and other kinky gifts and gadgets, are on the hunt for a new reviewer to test out their products but the job comes with more than just bedroom perks.

The lucky applicant will earn a £28,000 salary, have unlimited holidays and work from home two days a week.

It’s not all fun and games though. The new recruit, who will work three days in the office and two days at home, expected to write up interesting features, tips and advice pieces, product roundups and buying guides.

And of course the new recruit will have to deliver written and video reviews of the products (but not from the bedroom).

Naturally the ideal candidate will need to be hardworking, open minded and have a good sense of humour.

The reviewer will also need to have had work previously published and have experience using content management systems.

Love Woo have already tweeted that they’re ‘overwhelmed’ with the response, so if you think you’ve got what to takes to become their new sex toy reviewer send a sample sex toy review and CV or video application to Love Woo by 15 September.