Virgin Trains offer signed Will Ferrell toilet seat as prize

VIRGIN Trains have launched a new competition where rail passengers can be in with a chance to win a toilet seat signed by Anchorman star Will Ferrell.

An image showing the Hollywood Funnyman holding up a signed Virgin Trains toilet seat was posted across the firm’s social media channels today.

Ferrell, who is gearing up for the launch of new comedy Daddy’s Home 2, has been enlisted ahead of a new Virgins Trains toilet announcement.

The signed toilet seat features a notice reminding passengers to bin items such as wet wipes, nappies and sanitary towels, rather than flush them down the loo.

Fans of the A-list comedy actor can enter the bizarre competition to win the signed lavatory fixture by using hastag #FerrellToiletSeat on the appropriate posts appearing on Virgin Trains’ Facebook and Twitter pages.

Will Ferrell has also recorded a range of special toilet announcements for Virgin Trains on the West Coast to remind passengers to lock their toilet door and avoid the embarrassing ‘slow reveal’. The on-board announcements will be played on selected Virgin Trains West Coast services until the end of the year.

Daddy’s Home 2 is released nationwide by Paramount Pictures on 22 Novemeber.