Video: Watch 11yo Scots duo deliver hilarious wedding speech

Many of us have been in the nervewracking position of having to deliver a speech at a wedding - sweaty palms, dry mouths and desperately hoping that the slightly salacious joke about the groom goes down well will be familiar feelings for a lot of us.

• Warning: Video contains language some viewers may find offensive

Not so for Robbie and Keenan, two 11-year-olds from Hamilton tasked with sharing best man duties as Keenan’s mum Emma Stower and Robbie’s dad Jimmy Gibson got married last weekend.

And now a video of the pair’s speech has gone viral, having been viewed more than eight million times online.

The funny duo reportedly wrote the speech themselves, according to a relative of Ms Stower, who told the Daily Record that Emma and Jimmy are ‘still trying to get over the embarrassment’.

Sarah Stower, Emma’s sister, said: “Robbie and Keenan decided to do a joint speech all by themselves.

“None of us ever expected them to come away with the things they said but everyone loved it and the whole hall was in fits of laughter.”

Keenan gets the speech under way, thanking all the guests for attending before adding: “As you know, Scotland are playing England today so we will be as quick as we can so us men can go to the bar.

“I think we would agree, my mum’s looking lovely - it’s a shame about Jim.”

Keenan then hands the microphone to his new step-brother Robbie, who quips: “On that note, I think youse would probably agree that me and Keenan are the best looking people here today.”

Keenan continues: “It’s lovely to see my mum sitting next to Jim and her bridesmaids at the top table and not sleeping in the toilet - although there is still plenty time for that.”

But in a touching tribute to the newlyweds, Keenan is heard to say: “I would just like to say, I couldn’t have asked for a better step-dad.”

Robbie adds: “And me and Laurie couldn’t have asked for a better step-mum. The last four years have gone by really quick and it is hard to think what it would be like not having our wee family together.

“Feels like we have known each other all our lives.”

After a chorus of ‘Aaaahs’, the pair get on with ‘roasting’ their parents, with a jibe aimed at Jim’s height and previous employment. Robbie wraps up the speech by telling guests: “Hope youse enjoy the night ahead - you’ll be pleased to hear this is us finishing because we’re choking for a pint.”

But it is the final entry on the duo’s list of Jim’s qualities that gets the loudest and longest laugh of the speech.

You can watch the video to find out what exactly it was - although the video does contain language some viewers may find offensive.