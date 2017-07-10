Video: Seoul vlogger Korean Billy explains Doric

The latest ‘explainer’ video from one of South Korea’s leading video bloggers is making waves in Scotland - because it explains Doric.

Seoul-based vlogger Korean Billy, who has already produced a video explaining the Glasgow accent, has turned his hand to the Aberdeen and North East dialect in his latest clip.

The video has already been viewed more than 439,000 times at the time of writing, and explains words such as ‘fit’, ‘quine’ and ‘breeks’.

Billy even explains what a ‘buttery’ is in the three and a half minute clip, which comes with English and Korean subtitles.

In an interview with the Liverpool Echo in July last year, Billy - real name Seong-Jae Kong - revealed that his interest in accents and dialects stems from his upbringing in Busan, South Korea’s second largest city.

“People from my hometown, Busan, also use Busan dialect which is quite popular in Korea, so I’m quite interested in other dialects, especially in other languages,” he explained.

“While going to the University of Central Lancashire (UCLAN) as an exchange student I met a lot of classmates from Liverpool and found the Scouse accent fascinating.”

And Billy admits that it was his trips to Liverpool that provided the spark for his popular YouTube channel, where he uploads videos focusing on different UK dialects including Geordie and Cockney, as well as Scouse and Glasgow.

His channel has more than 63,000 subscribers, and he has racked up over 4.3 million views in total.

He told the Echo: “After I came back from the UK and started to mkae YouTube videos, the Scouse dialect just popped up in my mind while thinking of new topics to cover.”

Billy, who is currently working as a freelancer doing voice-overs or translation work in the media, is hopeful of realising his long-term dream of working in the UK as a journalist.

