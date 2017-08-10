Video of girl dragging away unruly child on live TV goes viral

A video clip of a girl dragging away a small child throwing a tantrum on live television has gone viral.

The incident, which took place at Hamilton Racecourse last weekend, shows a young boy resisting a teenage girl’s attempts to get him to walk with her.

The scene was captured by Twitter users, and occurred as broadcaster Jim Delahunt was delivering a piece to camera in the foreground.

As the girl tries to coax the boy away, dragging him out of shot, the child desperately attempts to cling onto the grass before he vanishes from shot.

Delahunt appeared blissfully unaware of the minor drama unfolding behind him as he reported on the day’s racing.

One response to Twitter user @ginboyjoe read: “Thank you for the funniest 8 seconds of my life” while another said: “Best way to deal with kids #facedrag.”