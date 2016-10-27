Video: How to carve a ’Trumpkin’ this Halloween

With Halloween fast approaching, one Scottish sculptor has released a video demonstrating how to carve a pumpkin into the shape of Donald Trump.

Robert Coia, known for his woodcarvings in Glasgow’s Pollok Country Park, teamed up with confectionary firm Innovative Bites to create a guide to creating your very own ‘Trumpkin’ - a new craze that is taking over the internet this Halloween.

Innovative Bites, Brand Manager Haris Deane commented, “The Internet has been flooded with images of people carving Trumpkins in the lead up to Halloween.

“We felt that creating a “How to Carve a Trumpkin” video would be a fun and relevant way of engaging UK consumers with our new pumpkin product.”

Pumpkins originated in South America, where people enjoy the fruit year-round in various ways— puréed in soups or stews and as a filling in empanadas. In the US, pumpkins are a very popular food source for Thanksgiving, used as the key ingredient in pumpkin pies.

