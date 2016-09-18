Video: Giant peach in Cardiff marks Roald Dahl centenary

A giant peach has been transported along the streets of Cardiff as part of celebrations to mark 100 years since the birth of children’s author Roald Dahl.

Huge crowds gathered to watch the enormous fruit model, which led a procession through the city centre, as part of the City of the Unexpected event.

The bright peach, which featured in Dahl’s classic children’s book James And The Giant Peach, rested on top of a car and was supported by ropes as it travelled through the streets.

At Cardiff Castle, a tightrope walker dressed as the title character from Fantastic Mr Fox crossed over the heads of the crowd.

Roald Dahl was born in Llandaff, near Cardiff, on September 13 1916.

The event, a Wales Millennium Centre and National Theatre Wales co-production, continues tomorrow.