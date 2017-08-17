Video: Art project looks like a bee but is made of three women

Have your say

This picture of what looks like a bee is actually made up of a hive of activity - using three naked women.

The painting looks ready to buzz off into a hive - but on closer inspection shows nude ladies covered in body paint.

On closer inspection the picture shows three naked women covered in body paint. Picture: SWNS

The clever optical illusion was created by artist Emma Fay, 30, who specialises in using contortionist models to play tricks on the eye.

Emma spent seven hours painting the three women, to create an image which at a distance looks just like a honey bee.

READ MORE: Nicola Sturgeon to make history with Glasgow Pride speech

She used eight different colours and 11 paintbrushes to create the convincing textures, which vary from the furry body to frail wings.

The clever optical illusion was created by artist Emma Fay, 30, who specialises in using contortionist models to play tricks on the eye. Picture: SWNS

The artwork was commissioned by Rowse Honey, based in Wallingford, Oxon, in a bid to highlight a dangerous drop in hive numbers.

READ MORE: Scotland’s weather: Rain warning for Highlands, islands and Grampian

Emma said: “It’s all worth it if the honey bee image I have created for Rowse Honey captures the nation’s attention and encourages people to do their bit to help the British bee.”

The household-name honey brand is launching a new guide to instruct the general public about small lifestyle changes they can make, to help save the honey bee.

The ‘Bee a Bee Buddy - Guide to Saving Bees’ provides hints and tips to help people make their homes and gardens more accommodating to pollinators.

It suggests planting wild-flowers, and reviving sleepy bees with a sugar solution.

Kirstie Jamieson, marketing director at Rowse, added: “Over the years, we’ve worked tirelessly alongside the Bee Farmers’ Association to help safeguard the future of the British honey bee and encourage people to take an interest.”