Video: Angry driver’s expletive-laden rant at sheep goes viral

A video of a Scots motorist’s expletive-filled rant at a sheep while he attempts to drive his car along a country road has gone viral - again.

• WARNING: Clip contains language that some viewers may find offensive

In the clip, which was first posted on the internet sometime in January 2017, a man driving what appears to be a DHL delivery van shouts and curses at the woolly menace as it runs along the road in front of him.

At one point, just after the driver shouts at the animal ‘f***ing move ya fat d***’, the sheep turns around and appears to glare at the van before running off again in the opposite direction.

Although the location of the clip is unclear, it was originally posted by a Glasgow-based Facebook page.

Reaction to the video has ranged from people criticising the driver, saying ‘Not a clue on livestock’ to others sharing the clip describing it as ‘hilarious’.

Others pointed out that the sheep couldn’t clear the road thanks to a dyke and fence, and that the driver should have slowed down to avoid frightening the animal.

