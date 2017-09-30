US rapper Coolio makes surprise appearance at Celtic v Hibs game

US rapper Coolio was a surprise guest at Celtic’s home match with Hibernian today - as a special guest of Tommy Sheridan.

The Gangsta’s Paradise singer turned up at Celtic Park with Sheridan after the former MSP posted a plea on social media for tickets to the sold out Scottish Premiership clash.

Earlier this week, Sheridan tweeted the singer ahead of his appearance at Glasgow’s SSE Hydro, saying: “Brother I need you to get in touch asap. I want to take you to Glasgow Celtic game on Saturday fom 2.30pm till 5pm. Are u available?”

Coolio, real name Artis Leon Ivey Jr., struck up a friendship with Sheridan after the pair appeared on Celebrity Big Brother in 2009.

Sheridan said yesterday: “Hoping to bring Coolio to the big game tomorrow. From Gangsta’s Paradise to Paradise,” and confirmed that he had managed to get a pair of tickets for the match from a helpful Celtic fan.

Coolio is appearing at the Hydro as part of the I Love the 90s tour, also featuring Vanilla Ice and Salt n Pepa.

The US rapper struck up a friendship with Sheridan when the pair appeared on Celebrity Big Brother. Picture: SNS Group

He reportedly did the half time draw at Celtic Park before completing a lap of honour.