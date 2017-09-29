University Challenge Quiz: Are you as good as Alasdair Logan?

For over 50 years University Challenge has tested Britain’s best student brains. More often than not they are forgettable, Oxford and Cambridge contestants. But this week Alasdair Logan from Motherwell captured the attention of viewers in Scotland with a dominant display where he almost single-handedly led his team to victory.

The mechanical engineering student at the University of Strathclyde, answered 16 questions correctly on a range of subjects including literature, botany and art criticism. We’ve selected some of the questions he faced to see if you have what it takes to match The Logan.