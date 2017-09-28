Traffic Scotland warn drivers as ‘giant’ spider invades M8

A ‘giant’ spider was spotted on the M8 at Livingston by Traffic Scotland’s cameras.

The organisation posted a humorous tweet warning people to run away as fast as they can as the spider filled the sky above the road.

The warning was taken well by the social media users, one even replying “I for one welcome our new arachnid overlords”, while another asked “Is it safe yet”.

The spider was spotted at earlier this morning, the second spider spotting in the matter of hours with another in Inverness.