Storm Ophelia: School’s roof ripped off by ex-hurricane

Storm Ophelia is wreaking havoc across the UK and Ireland.

The ex-hurricane ripped the roof off the gym hall of Community school in Douglas, Cork.

Cork cuity has been badly hit by the storm with a sizeable section of the roof of Cork City’s stadium at Turner’s Cross also removed, suffering substantial damage.

The storm claimed its first victim in the UK and Ireland when a woman in her 70s died after her a falling tree hit her car while she was driving in Co Waterford.

Remnants of the hurricane battered Britain’s west coast on Monday afternoon, with gusts of up to 80mph, exactly 30 years after the Great Storm of 1987 killed 18 people.

In Scotland a number of flights and ferries have been cancelled with weather warnings issued for large parts of the country.

The storm has also brought a yellow sky which has fascinated people throughout the UK.

