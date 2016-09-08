Spray can tea launches to replace teabags

It is a phenomenon which has polarised social media - with traditionalists proclaiming it “not normal”.

But the makers of a new spray can tea product insist that there is room in the market for a way of making Britain’s favourite brew which does not involve a tea bag, or tea leaves.

No More Tea Bags, which was launched at a trade fair in England earlier in the summer, aims to take the waiting out of tea making. User squirt it into a cup, add hot water, perhaps some milk and have instant tea.

Speaking to Scottish Grocer magazine, manufacturer Guy Woodall, the entrepreneur behind Thorncroft drinks and the Yum Cha range of cordial-style iced teas, said: “The convenience of not having to sit around and wait for your tea to brew is a major USP, but the technology we’ve used enables us to produce a tea with what we believe is a far superior taste.”

But social media users were generally not as enthusiastic.

“What fresh hell is this?” wrote Twitter user Paul Hardcastle.

Delia Cazzato added: “Gross I’ve just seen a pic of an aerosol which squirts tea. No way Jose, that’s not normal.”

Rach Clayton said: “There are not enough words to describe this evil...”

