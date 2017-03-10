Seven sisters captured on camera at Seven Sisters station

A commuter was stunned when he spotted seven nuns on an train platform - at Seven Sisters station.

Ben Patey, 33, was travelling home from work when he captured the amazing snap at the north London Underground stop.

He said: “I had just had a long day and I was waiting to jump on the train when I looked across and saw the nuns and the sign.

“I had to do a double-take. It was one of those strange but amusing moments.”

Seven Sisters is believed to take its name from a group of seven elm trees which were planted around a willow tree in the 14th Century.

It is thought they may have been planted by seven non-ecclesiastical sisters who were going their separate ways.