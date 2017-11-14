Ronaldinho bamboozles Steven Pressley in exhibition match

Steven Pressley got the full Ronaldinho treatment in an exhibition match with the Brazilian providing photos to prove it.

Ronaldino skips past Steven Pressley. Picture: Ronaldinho/Instagram

The Brazilian legend lined up against the former Falkirk manager in the Football for Peace game in Mexico as the Stars of Europe took on the Stars of Europe.

The fleet footed ex-Barcelona superstar proved he still has the skills to wow crowds, netting a spectacular long range goal and providing a scooped assist.

On his Instagram the 37-year-old posted videos of him in action as well as photos with two showing him leaving Pressley on the ground.

Pressley ended up on the losing side, alongside Carles Puyol, as Europe lost 5-4 on penalties.