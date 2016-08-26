Search

Reindeer enjoy the Cairngorms snow in summer weather

REINDEER are pictured enjoying a hot day in the sun in the Highlands.

A herd of reindeer kept cool on a shrunken snow patch in the Cairngorms.

Reindeer in the Cairngorms. Picture: SWNS

Gary Hodgson, of Tarmachan Mountaineering, took the images when temperatures were reaching 19C.

The animals are members of a herd managed by the Cairngorm Reindeer Centre near Aviemore.

Mr Hodgson took his photographs during a fortnight of fine, sunny weather across large areas of the Highlands.

