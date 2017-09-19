Police response to Facebook parking jibe goes viral

Have your say

Police officers had the last laugh after a driver took to Facebook to try to catch them out for bad parking.

Callum Smith posted a picture on Facebook of a police van he believed was partially parked on yellow diagonal lines.

Police in Dumfries and Galloway turned the tables however when they reposted an old photo of Mr Smith’s own car parked diagonally across a disabled parking space.

Smith, from Locharbriggs, Dumfries and Galloway, posted the image of the marked van to the police division’s Facebook page on Saturday evening, adding: “Some parking at Tescos [sic] Dumfries tonight.”

The image shows the van parked slightly over yellow lines on the driver’s side.

By Sunday morning, officers had replied with an image of three Volkswagen Polos parked across disabled bays.

They also commented on the image with a winking emoji, saying: “Thanks Callum. Remember you parked in the same car park 5 years ago and tagged the photo the ‘polo way to park’.

“Here’s the photo to remind you, oh and that’s also a disabled space.”

Admitting defeat, Smith replied: “Credit where it’s due.”

The post has since gone viral on social media, with one user, James McCreadie, writing: “Ok Dumfries Polis just won the internet.”