Police in Angus respond to reports of ‘big cat’

Have your say

A police probe was launched at the weekend after officers were alerted to reports of a mysterious big cat roaming around Angus.

Officers responded to sightings of the unidentified feline near to a quarry on the outskirts of Forfar in the early hours of Sunday.

Despite an extensive search, police found nothing at the site.

• READ MORE: ’Big cat’ caught on video creeping through field in Fife

It comes after sightings of a big cat in Fife in August.

A woman captured what looked like a large black cat on camera creeping through fields near Rosyth.