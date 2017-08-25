Partick Thistle’s Kingsley causes havoc at SPFL mascot race

Queen of the South’s Dougie the Doonhamer won the Ladbrokes SPFL Mascot Race, while Partick Thistle’s Kingsley caused havoc.

Fifteen mascots lined up at Hamilton Park Racecourse, but within five seconds it was clear that Dougie would be the winner barring a calamitous collapse as he sprinted ahead of the field. He won by three seconds, ahead of Stenhousemuir’s Wally the Warrior and Celtic’s Hoopy the Huddle Hound who finished second and third respectively.

While Doguie stole the show at the front, Kingsley was at his terrfying best, cutting in front of St Mirren’s Pandamonium, bringing the Buddies mascot to the ground. Not finished there, the yellow ‘thing’ then brought Rangers’ Broxi Bear to the turf, as well as a camerawoman with a rugby tackle.

Nutz the Squirrel, Kilmarnock’s mascot brought up the rear.

Dougie the Doonhammer with the Ladbrokes Premiership trophy. Picture: SNS/Bill Murray