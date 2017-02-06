Oysters for 25p at supermarket ahead of Valentine's Day

They are seen as a delicacy eaten in the best restaurants by foodies - as well as would-be romantics looking for a kick-start to their love lives.

But now oysters are being flogged for 25p each by a supermarket which has bought up two thirds of the UK’s stock of the seafood in anticipation of high demand ahead of Valentine’s Day.

Morrisons has snapped up 200,000 oysters, all of them from Scottish farms, in advance of 14 February, when it hopes the 42 per cent of Scots who have never tried an oyster will taste the mollusc for the first time.

The 25p price is more than six times cheaper than the usual market value of £1.59 an oyster

But the seafood industry warned that the move could see the image of oysters devalued.

David Leiper, chairman of the Scottish Seafood Association, said: “For me oysters are a treat and a luxury. I worry that selling them like this will force them down in price long term, which is not a good thing for Scottish oyster farmers.

“However, the British public do deserve a chance to taste them and there is usually very little demand in the UK.”

More than half of Scottish oysters are usually sold overseas, with high demand for the product in nations including China and France.

Research carried out by Morrisons found that 58 per cent of Scots have never tasted nature’s famous aphrodisiac with 29 per cent saying they have never had the opportunity to sample the Scottish shellfish.

Andrew Speight, seafood specialist at Morrisons, which is holding tastings and oyster preparation classes in store, said: “Morrisons is making this exclusive shellfish affordable, offering customers a taste of luxury for the average price of a pack of crisps.

“Half of our British oysters end up being shipped abroad and we thought our customers might like more for themselves.”