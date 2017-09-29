Ospreys hooker missed Pro14 match ‘after being bitten by lion’

Ospreys hooker Scott Baldwin missed his side’s Pro14 loss to Cheetahs after he was bitten while trying to pet a lion in South Africa.

The Welsh international was visiting a game park along with his team-mates ahead of the Swansea side’s match against Bloemfontein-based Cheetahs in the Pro14 competition.

Ospreys manager Steve Tandy told the BBC: “There was an incident with a lion, but in fairness, it was nothing to do with the lion.”

Tandy insisted the 29-year-old had had ‘plenty of warning’ before being bitten by the lion and added: “It was pretty stupid on Scott’s behalf and he is pretty lucky.

“It was a good environment and we were told how far back to stand.

“I don’t know what sort of wildlife shows Scott has been watching where you can pet a lion on the head as if it’s a kitten.

“It’s probably one of the silliest things I’ve ever been involved in, but thankfully he is okay.”

The hooker needed stitches for the wound, but is expected to return to action in the next two weeks, Tandy said.

“It’s not too serious, he had a couple of stitches and had it cleaned out so hopefully he will travel back [with us].

“Hopefully he will be back up and running in the next couple of weeks.”