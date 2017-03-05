OAP, 92, drove mobility scooter down busy M74 motorway

AN OAP was pulled over by police after he was caught driving his mobility scooter down the busy M74.

The 92-year-old man was close to junction six of the motorway, near Motherwell, when he was stopped by officers on Saturday afternoon.

Police were alerted by concerned members of the public and the man was taken home.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Around 2.25pm police received reports of a man driving a mobility scooter on the M74. Police attended and the 92-year-old man was taken home by officers.”