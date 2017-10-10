New version of the Tamagotchi launched on 20th anniversary

Have your say

It was the 90s craze which saw children - and adults - around the world lovingly caring for digital pets.

And now to mark the 20th anniversary of the Tamagotchi, it’s back.

Makers Bandai has released a smaller version of the device in limited quantities.

Like the original, the mini Tamagotchi includes six different shell designs from the initial Japanese launch and each one includes six characters. To pay homage to fans, the mini Tamagotchi will also feature the iconic packaging design of the original Tamagotchi device.

“For many Generation X kids, the Tamagotchi device can be considered the first and favourite digital pet,” says Tess Parsons-Broome, marketing manager for Bandai UK.

“The enduring power of Tamagotchi is its clear expression that nurturing and love never goes out of style. It’s

such an honour to bring back one of the most beloved toys in a way that captures the magic and joy of a generation while embracing the sensibilities of new generations.”

The mini Tamagotchi devices have been launched with a suggested retail price of £9.99.