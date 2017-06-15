Nanny job paying £50k advertised for ‘haunted’ Scots house

A Scots couple are willing to pay out £50,000 a year for a nanny - because they live in a ‘haunted’ house that has caused five housekeepers to quit in the past 12 months.

The unnamed couple, who live in the Borders, have warned that any potential candidates must be able to face ‘supernatural incidents’ including strange noises and furniture seemingly moving by itself.

Part of the accommodation the successful candidate will live in at the property. Picture: childcare.co.uk/PA

The pair, who have two children aged five and seven, claim not to have experienced any spooky goings-on themselves, but are happy to pay above the going rate in order to find the right person.

And the couple have placed an advert on childcare.co.uk, a social networking site aimed at parents, childcare providers and private tutors.

The successful applicant will have their own room complete with private kitchen and en-suite bathroom in the family home, described as a ‘lovely, spacious, historic property’ in a remote location.

And the nanny will sometimes be in sole charge of the two children for up to four nights a week while both parents work away.

The advert says: “We have lived in our home for nearly 10 years.

“We were told it was ‘haunted’ when we bought it, but kept our minds open and decided to buy the house regardless.

“Five nannies have left the role in the last year, each citing supernatural incidents as the reason, including strange noises, broken glass and furniture moving.”

• READ MORE - Five of Scotland’s most haunted locations

Admitting that they felt it was ‘important to be as up-front as possible’ about the reasons behind the previous nannies’ departures, the couple also pointed out that it had been a ‘period of great upheaval’ for the children.

Duties include making breakfast, getting the children ready for school, drop-offs and pick-ups, helping with homework and getting them ready for bed.

Along with the £50,000 salary, the successful candidate will be entitled to 28 days holiday plus bank holidays.

Childcare.co.uk founder Richard Conway told the Daily Mirror that his team was ‘stunned’ when they read the advert.

Mr Conway added: “Some of the guys at HQ were sceptical but after talking to the family and their previous employees we realised it was a genuine position.

“We have hundreds of thousands of providers on the site and we’re hoping that one of them will be able to help them.”

• READ MORE - ‘Haunted’ 16th century house in Currie on market for £1.25m

Mr Conway revealed that, while some ‘weird and wonderful families’ had found childcare providers using his site, he believes ‘this is probably the most interesting story we’ve heard.’

He added: ”The family has assured us that no harm has come to anyone living in the house, however the nanny will have to have a strong disposition!”

The family has had lots of positive replies to the advert, which has been on the site since May 29.

Childcare.co.uk said it has more than 1.5 million users nationwide.

• Click here for more bizarre news from The Scotsman