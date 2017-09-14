Man jailed after being caught with 100,000 does of fake Viagra

Have your say

A man has been jailed after being caught with more than 100,000 unlicensed doses of fake Viagra.

Gurinder Bharaj, 27, was found with erectile dysfunction medication worth more than £30,000 after an investigation by the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA).

Bharaj, from Southall, West London, was also caught with a smaller quantity of prescription medication, which was also seized.

He pleaded guilty to eight counts of possession and supply of significant quantities of unauthorised and unlicensed medication, and was jailed for 20 months at Isleworth Crown Court on Friday.

He was also ordered to pay a £75 victim surcharge.

MHRA Head of Enforcement, Alastair Jeffrey, said: “Selling unlicensed medicines is illegal and can pose a serious risk to health.

“The fact that a medicine is unauthorised means that it has not been subjected to the regulatory scrutiny and quality assurances required to get a license.

“These products can be dangerous as their contents are unknown and untested and the consequences for your health can be devastating.

“MHRA will continue to track down and prosecute those who put the public’s health at risk.”