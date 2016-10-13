Lego unveils Beatles Yellow Submarine set

A Beatles fan has had his dream creation realised after toy giant Lego launched its Yellow Submarine set including mini figures of the much-loved band.

Lego models of John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison and Ringo Starr were unveiled after Kevin Szeto put forward the request to the company’s ideas section.

The 550-piece set allows fans to take a surreal trip under the sea in a yellow submarine in Lego’s version of the 1968 musical fantasy film inspired by The Beatles.

The animated adventure was a groundbreaking surreal tale featuring characters from Beatles songs, but with actors voicing the band members.

The Lego set even includes a mini figure of Jeremy Hillary Boob - a fictional character from the film voiced by Dick Emery, who describes himself as an “eminent physicist, polyglot classicist, prize-winning botanist, hard-biting satirist, talented pianist, good dentist too”.

Mr Szeto, an amateur musician, said: “I have always been drawn to the music of The Beatles.

The Fab Four. Picture: Lego/YouTube

“The creation of the Yellow Submarine model was really my way of showing my affection for The Beatles, as well as trying to pay a small tribute to The Beatles phenomenon.

“The Yellow Submarine is bright, fun, and colourful, which also made it a good subject to translate into Lego form.”

Lego designer Justin Ramsden said seeing The Beatles in Lego form “is a dream come true”.

He added: “I watched the film when I was younger and was really inspired by how it oozed so much imagination - comparable to how I view Lego elements.

“I’m also a massive fan of The Beatles, having grown up with their music all my life, so to see The Beatles in Lego form is a dream come true.”

The Lego set will be available worldwide in stores from November 1 at a cost of £49.99.