Jon Snow accused of shouting ‘f**k the Tories’ at Glastonbury

Jon Snow has played down claims that he shouted a derogatory remark about the Conservatives while at the Glastonbury Festival.

A photo showing the veteran Channel 4 News presenter with a group of revellers at the world famous festival was posted on Twitter on Monday night by a user with the handle Danny Millea.

A general view of the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury. Picture: Getty Images

The caption read: “Boss place that Glasto. Having a dance with Jon Snow and hearing him shout ‘f**k the Tories’ is what dreams are made of.”

But Mr Snow issued a statement in response to the claims, saying: “After a day at Glastonbury I can honestly say I have no recollection of what was chanted, sung or who I took over 1000 selfies with.”

Conservative politicians hit out at the 69-year-old journalist, who had earlier tweeted: “Amazing to be amongst 200,000 at Glastonbury amid a real energy for a better politics.”

Andrew Bridgen, MP for North West Leicestershire, said: “[Mr Snow’s] position as a serious political interviewer is untenable after that vociferous, deeply offensive outburst.

“How could he possibly interview a Conservative politician after that outburst? It’s disgraceful. He should do the decent thing and resign. If not, he should be sacked, of course.”

Philip Davies MP added: “It is a clear example of political bias and is completely unacceptable for a publicly-owned, public service broadcaster to be so blatantly partisan.

“Channel 4 should dismiss him immediately from his position. If they do not, they wpould be just as guilty as he is.”

Mr Snow tweeted that it was his first visit to the festival, saying: “First trip to Glastonbury: dusty selfies, great music, loads of longing for a decent politics.”