Is Banksy living - and working - in Fife?

A man has claimed that he is “99 per cent sure” that world-famous artist Banksy is living in a Scottish town.

John Rocco, 61, has claimed that the anonymous artist, whose graffiti art has gripped fans around the world, is now residing in Kirkcaldy, Fife.

This mural at the Harbour Bar in Kirkcaldy is one of a handful of Banksy-esque designs to have popped up in the Fife town in recent weeks. Picture: SWNS

The artist first came to light in the 1990s with his works of art.

A Banksy original can sell for hundreds of thousands of pounds and he notoriously opened The Walled Off Hotel in Bethlehem earlier this year, boasting it had ‘the worst view of any hotel in the world’.

John is now convinced that a man he was introduced to through a mutual friend, is Banksy himself and is living in Kirkcaldy, Fife.

Since they met at least three pieces of art purporting to be the work of the famous street artist have appeared in different locations around Kirkcaldy.

John said ‘Banksy’ has also donated original pieces of work, some of them signed, which will be put up for auction in town with the money going to two different charities, Chernobyl Children’s Project and Prostate Cancer Scotland.

He said: “I told a friend of mine that I wasn’t sure about some art work I was doing.

“He introduced me to his friend who agreed to do the work. As things progressed I got to know that this was Banksy.”

“He’s put a lot of time and effort into this and the work he’s done is incredible.

“I have enough proof to confirm his identity with me. His signature matches the previous work by him.

“What I’ve heard and seen from the rest of the people who know him, as well as the quality of his work, makes me damn sure it’s him.

“He speaks with a Bristol-based accent and dresses quite scruffily. He’s quite quirky and doesn’t attract any attention.

“I am 99 per cent sure this guy is Banksy. He told me his real name is Robin Banks. And I’ve no reason not to believe it.”

There have been concerns that this could be a ruse to extort money from people, a claim John strongly denies as he claims “Banksy” has turned down any money.

John said: “He has been adamant that he is taking no money for anything. From the auction that we’re holding as well, he said he doesn’t want a penny of the money.”

“Why Kirkcaldy? He’s that type of guy and this is the sort of thing he does.

“I’ve watched him work and I’m sure I’m not being taken for a ride.

“He’s been really sound with me and has been round the house for Sunday roast. He’s been lovely.”