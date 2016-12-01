Hertz car rental confused by tweets from angry Rangers fans

As football fans tend to do after a frustrating defeat, thousands of Rangers supporters took to Twitter to vent their frustration in the wake of Wednesday’s 2-0 loss at Hearts.

Picture: Twitter

While lamenting their own players, some also tweeting about the disappointment at losing to “Hertz”, a common nickname for the Tynecastle club.

This confused those in charge of the Twitter account for Hertz, the well-known car rental company, who thought disgruntled customers were subtweeting rather than complaining direct to the @Hertz account.

One Rangers fan tweeted “Wtf was that #hertz” before getting a response from Hertz.

Another tweeted: “I hate hertz.”

To this Hertz responded: “We don’t like hearing this! Can you please DM us your RR# and more details about your experience so we may assist?”

Wittily, he responded with: “Well... it all starts with the 4-3-3.”

A Celtic fan added: “Still f****n hate Hertz.”

To which Hertz replied: “We don’t like hearing this! Can you please DM us your RR# and more details of your concerns so we may resolve this for you?”

Though we wouldn’t like to rule anything out, it’s highly unlikely Hertz will be able to satisfy the concerns of these disgruntled fans, unless they can convince Mark Warburton on the merits of a plan B.

