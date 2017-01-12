Henrik Larsson wins two contestants the Pointless jackpot

A contestant on the popular TV quiz show Pointless scooped the jackpoint thanks to a ‘random’ Henrik Larsson answer

Tasha Smith won £2,250 after naming the Swedish striker when asked to for a footballer who scored in Euro 2000.

The teaching assistant credited her victory, which she shared with her sister Jo, to her Celtic mad boyfriend who had told her to answer “Henrik Larsson” to any football question.

Ms Smith said: “My boyfriend Alex is a massive Celtic supporter and he knows that I’m rubbish with names and things like that so he said, anything football-related - he’s played for Man U, he’s played for Celtic and Barcelona, I think.

“He just said go for Henrik Larsson. And it’s paid off.”

The object of the BBC quiz is to find the most obscure correct answers to a series of questions.