Greggs to trial steak bake delivery service for office workers

Greggs is trialling a new service that allows offices to have steak bakes delivered straight to their front door.

A £25 minimum order means Greggs Delivered is designed more for workplace team lunches than a sudden craving for a pasty, and the 14,000-strong workforce at Cobalt Business Park in North Tyneside is the first to test it.

London, Newcastle and Manchester city centres will be the next to trial the service.

Greggs retail director Raymond Reynolds said: “Convenience is key in the food-on-the-go market and we are extremely excited to offer delivery of a selection of our great tasting freshly prepared food directly to our customers by trialling a free delivery service in one of our Newcastle shops.

“We will be increasing the number of trial shops in the weeks ahead and will share more information on this as it becomes available.”

The high street bakery, which has 1,700 shops nationwide and serves more than six million customers a week, posted a 6% rise in sales to £422 million while like-for-like sales lifted by 3.8% during the six months to July 2.

It said the figures had been boosted by Britons buying its healthier ranges, which now account for more than 10% of sales and include new products such as teriyaki chicken noodle and falafel with houmous.

