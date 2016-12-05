Goat attacks OAP, jumps on cars after being refused entry to shop

A raging goat attacked a pensioner and jumped on cars after being refused entry to a shop in Northern Ireland.

Staff and customers took flight when the goat appeared at the entrance to the Eurospar store in Carrickfergus, Antrim, on Saturday morning, according to stunned store manager Jonathan Smyth.

The goat jumped up on two cars. Picture: Contributed

Jonathan told the Carrickfergus Times: “I was on my own in the store at around 6.20am and thought it was the bread man knocking.

“I looked up and there was a massive goat two foot up the door and it went nuts. It seemed to want to break into the shop and it was staring straight at me.

“It was into the baskets eating all the plants and running round the car park.”

The goat charged at one of the store’s regular customers - named as Billy - with Jonathan dragging the pensioner inside the store to safety.

Jonathan added: “We have a pensioner named Billy who shops here and [the goat] charged at him and I grabbed him and dragged him through the door just in time.”

The goat reportedly jumped on two cars in the store’s car park as shoppers cowered inside the vehicles.

Jonathan revealed that the goat’s reign of terror ended when a passer-by ‘grabbed it by the horns and walked off with it.’

• This article originally appeared in our sister paper Carrickfergus Times