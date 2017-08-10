Glasgow is UK’s cheapest city for a full spray tan

It is a city known for its glamorous style. But now, it seems that Glaswegians have a reason for always being immaculately coiffed - it is the cheapest city in the UK to have a full-body spray tan and other popular beauty treatments.

A report found that the cost of a cut and blow-dry, half-leg wax and spray tan was cheapest in Glasgow compared to eleven other major UK cities - with the three treatments typically costing a combined £60.03, compared to an average of £72.32 across the UK.

The research found that the most expensive city for beauty treatments was London, where the three services cost a combined £86.77.

The research, by insurer Direct Line for Business, found that the average cost of a full-body spray tan stands at £21.77 across the UK, with Bristol’s spray tans at an average price of £26.68 coming out as the most expensive location and Glasgow again the cheapest at £18.76.

Style consultant Elaine Machray, who runs The Re-Invention Room image consultancy for clients across Scotland, said that Glasgow’s party culture meant that demand for beauty treatments was high.

She said: “Women really take pride in their appearance.”