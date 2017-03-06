George Square statue’s accessory rivals Duke of Wellington

The Duke of Wellington statue on Glasgow’s Queen Street has become famous for the traffic cone normally sported by the Iron Duke.

But now a statue in nearby George Square is accessorising.

The monument to Queen Victoria, created by Italian-born French sculptor Carlo Marochetti, was seen with an umbrella during this morning’s wet weather.

Chris Cunningham, SNP Councillor for Garscadden/Scotstounhill, tweeted a photo of Queen Victoria with her umbrella with the caption: “Spotted in George Square. New trend? Duke of Wellington watch out!”

The statue of Wellington on his horse, outside Glasgow’s Gallery of Modern Art, is regularly seen with a traffic cone adorning the Duke’s head.