Generous boss throws Christmas party for staff - in New York

The boss of a financial services firm in the North East of Scotland is giving his employees a special reward for their hard work - the trip of a lifetime to New York.

Phil Anderson, of Phil Anderson Financial, told his staff that they were owed the treat after a bumper year for the company, which is based in Ellon.

Mr Anderson set goals for his team of five staff and will now take them to the Big Apple in December, when the city is famous for its snowfalls and bustling shopping scene.

The group plans to take in the famous New York Giants American Football team take on NFL rivals the Dallas Cowboys.

Mr Anderson, who set up the company in 2011, told local paper the Evening Express: “I’ve only been once to New York before but I’m looking forward to seeing Wall Street of course.

“This isn’t a trip that many people would have taken so it should be fantastic for the staff and I think this will be a great team bonding exercise too.”

He added: “I always try and do something different for Christmas.

“Whatever I do next year definitely won’t live up to this year – I’ve blown it all on this year treating the staff.”