Footballer sent off for ‘having a pee behind the goals’

A Scottish footballer was yesterday red-carded during a match - for going to the toilet during a match.

Shettleston FC goalkeeper Garry Whyte was sent off during the club’s West of Scotland Super League match with Shotts Bon Accord on Saturday.

A message posted from Shotts Bon Accord’s Twitter account read: ‘Shettleston goalkeeper Gary Whyte sent off after 72 minutes for having a pee behind the goals’.

And the 21-year-old goalkeeper said on Facebook: “Played football since I was eight. No red cards until today when I got dismissed for having a slash - got to go when you gotta go!”

Reports from the match suggest Whyte asked officials if he could go to the bathroom but was told the game couldn’t be stopped.

Shettleston boss John Fallon told the Scottish Sun: “Before [Garry] took his goal kick, he ran behind the goals and went up to the wall to do a pee. Then he came back on and the referee has sent him off.

“We’ve got no idea why - we’re still trying to find out. I think he’s trying to put it under foul and abusive language.”

Shettleston - a former club of Celtic, Preston and Arsenal midfielder Tommy Docherty - held onto to win 1-0, and remain top of the McBookie.com Super First Division, two points ahead of Kilsyth Rangers.