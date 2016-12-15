Fife OAP’s Christmas cock delights passers-by

Pensioner Jim Hughes has left neighbours opened-mouthed after turning a 14ft cock in his front garden into a festive display.

The 77-year-old sculpted an old cherry tree into a cockerel while his wife Moira was on holiday earlier this year.

He got up his ladder, trimmed the ivy-covered tree to make it look like the 14ft bird and then stuck pieces of red plastic on its head for its beak and a comb.

The transformation took grandad Jim just 30 minutes with a pair of shears and secateurs and created a local tourist attraction.

But Jim has now decorated the massive cockerel, named Jock, with festive lights in time for Christmas for neighbours and visitors to enjoy.

He said: “People are coming from far away to come and see it and they are taking pictures beside it. It’s turned into a bit of an attraction.

“I keep trimming it and keep it in shape. I’ve put Christmas lights on it and people are enjoying it. It’s not for me to judge, but I think it looks alright.

“It will be there as long as I’m here.”

Jim’s wife Moira, 73, was left stunned when she returned from holiday and spotted the massive cockerel in their front garden this summer.

And the pensioner says it has become a bit of an attraction with people stopping to take photos of it outside his home in East Wemyss, Fife.

He added: “Originally, it was an old cherry blossom tree. It got that big that I was worried it would be blown over and hit a car.

“The main trunk is from the cherry tree and ivy has grown up it. I cut it down and shaped it.”