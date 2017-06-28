Fake Donald Trump Time Magazine cover removed from Trump Turnberry

Staff at Trump golf courses in Scotland have been asked not to display a Time Magazine cover featuring the US President after it was confirmed to be a fake.

The cover was framed and hung at a number of Trump courses in the US and Ireland as well as at Trump Turnberry in Ayrshire, according to the Washington Post.

A member of staff at the Scottish resort told the newspaper the cover had been removed from the club’s Duel in the Sun Pub.

The cover, which dates to March 1 2009, features an image of the Donald Trump with the headline “Donald Trump: The Apprentice is a television smash!”

Time confirmed that the cover was a fake and said it had requested the Trump Organisation stops using it, according to reports.

A member of Turnberry staff who spoke to the Washington Post said the cover had been taken down a few weeks ago.

However, it is not clear if it was taken down as a result of a request from Time.

The employee said: “We used to have a Time magazine cover up — aye, it was there for ages and ages, as long as I’ve been here. I know the one you’re on about,” the employee said. “But they came and took it down a while back.”

The staff member told the Washington Post that there had been a general reduction in the number of Trump images on show.

“We certainly have been hearing more grumbling about all the stuff like that up on the walls since his election,” the employee said.

“From Americans, mostly, funny enough. That’s why we all assumed they started taking some of his photos off the walls.”

“But it was just a guess. I don’t actually have a scooby,” the employee added.

Trump has appeared on 11 covers of Time Magazine in total.

But the issue dated March 2, 2009 featured Kate Winslet on the front following her Oscars success.

Donald Trump’s son, Eric, is at Turnberry today to open the King Robert the Bruce golf course.

Formerly the Kintyre Course, it has been redesigned and upgraded and forms the second course to the Ailsa.

Both Trump Turnberry and Trump International Golf Links at Menie, Aberdeenshire, have been contacted for comment.