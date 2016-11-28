Demand for European Christmas cakes soars despite Brexit

European Christmas traditions such as German and Italian cakes stollen and panettone are enjoying a boost in popularity this year despite Britain’s decision to leave Europe in June.

Tesco said that sales of the cakes had doubled in the past three years while demand for German biscuits Lebkuchen – gingerbread cakes in the shape of hearts or stars made with honey and spices - is up 15 per cent.

Tesco Christmas cake buyer James Taylor said: “The popularity of European Christmas markets and food have given Brits a real taste for continental festive sweet treats. For many families Stollen and Panettone and gingerbread houses are now as much festive staples as mince pies and Christmas puddings.”