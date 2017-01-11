Dandy characters to be reborn in McCartney collection

Characters from iconic Scottish comic The Dandy are to be featured on a new range of clothes by fashion designer Stella McCartney.

Dundee-based magazine icons including Korky, Dinah Mo and Cuddles & Dimples are to be printed on printed on organic cotton, denim and knitwear pieces which will sell for up to £1,260.

The Stella McCartney collection will feature iconic Dandy characters.

The lively and nostalgic prints of Korky the Cat, the cover star in the very first edition in 1937; Dinah Mo, an indefatigable ten year old girl who caused mischief and chaos wherever she went; and Cuddles and Dimples, two mischievous twins, are to be included in 15 signature pieces which will be available from May as part of the designer’s Autumn 2017 collection.

Styles include an all-in-one, outwear jackets lined with the print, dresses and separates, t-shirts, knits, denim jeans and a sweatshirt with embroidery appliqué.

Ms McCartney said: “The humour and artistry of comic strip animation touches your heart and your memory bank.

“In this collaboration, fun and fashion go hand in hand and we are able to incorporate sustainable, stylish, timeless pieces while celebrating the inner child in our spirit.”

The final printed edition of The Dandy, published by DC Thomson, was issued on 4 December 2012, the comic’s 75th anniversary, after sales fell to just 8,000 a week. An attempt to continue it as a digital product was not successful and the brand disappeared entirely six months later.