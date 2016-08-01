Christian Bale’s Batman suit up for sale at rare memorabilia auction

A batsuit worn by the superhero is expected to sell for £60,000 at a rare film and TV memorabilia sale.

The costume, which featured in 2012 hit film The Dark Knight Rises, will be sold alongside the Batpod motorcycle and more than 500 original items from other films at an auction next month.

Keira Knightley’s wedding dress from Love Actually will also be up for grabs at the sale, where it is expected to sell for between £5,000 and £7,000, while the Sloth Mask from 1985 film The Goonies could reach £40,000.

The auction, held by Prop Store, will be the country’s largest live sale of film and television memorabilia with lots expected to sell for more than £1.5 million in total.

Other items include Arnold Schwarzenegger’s original Terminator 2 Judgment Day costume, Harry Potter’s Hogwarts acceptance letter and Steven Spielberg’s clapperboard from Jaws.

A TIE Pilot helmet from Star Wars: A New Hope (1977) could fetch up to £70,000 at the sale.

The lots will be on display to the public at a free exhibition at the BFI IMAX in central London from 14 September until the auction on 27 September.

Stephen Lane, Prop Store chief executive, said the sale was “truly unique event”.

Top Items to be sold at the Prop Store auction include:

– Batman’s batsuit from ‘The Dark Knight Rises’ (2012) £40k-£60k

– TIE pilot helmet from ‘Star Wars: A New Hope’ (1977) £50k-£70k

– Hero batpod vehicle from ‘The Dark Knight Rises’ (2012) £60k-£80k

– Steven Spielberg’s clapperboard from ‘Jaws’ (1975) £30k-£40k

– Batman’s batsuit from ‘Batman Begins’ (2005) £30k-£40k

– Sloth mask from ‘The Goonies’ (1985) £30k-£40k

– Harry Potter Hogwarts acceptance letter with wax seal from ‘Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone’ (2001) £3k-£5k

– Richard Attenborough’s personal annotated script from ‘Jurassic Park’ (1993) £4k-£6k

– Keira Knightley’s wedding dress from ‘Love Actually’ (2003) £5k-£7k

– Scully (Gillian Anderson) and Mulder (David Duchovny) FBI photo ID & badge from ‘The X-Files’ (1993-2002) £3k-£5k each

– The Prop Store auction is suitable for fans with a variety of budgets. Some of the least expensive lots in the auction include crew t-shirts and caps from the ‘Star Wars’ franchise estimated at £60–£80, and a selection of production-used scripts and posters from the film ‘Labyrinth’ starring David Bowie, estimated to sell for an affordable £200.