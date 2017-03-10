Children interrupt interview live on BBC News

A guest being interviewed on the BBC News channel got more than he bargained for when his children interrupted the live broadcast.

Professor Robert Kelly was being interviewed live on BBC News about the political situation in South Korea via Skype when his children unexpectedly entered the room.

Kelly managed to keep his composure and complete the interview, even when a woman frantically appears and takes the children out of the room.

His four-year-old daughter Marion is the first to come into the room, followed by her baby brother James under his own power in a walker.

His wife Jung-a Kim can be seen dashing into the room and dragging them out.

The incident has already become an internet meme.