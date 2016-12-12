Celtic fans to wear builders’ hats for Hogmanay Old Firm clash

Celtic fans are planning to wear hard hats usually seen on construction sites at Ibrox on Hogmanay - to poke fun at the stadium’s roofing problems.

Rangers will face Celtic in a Hogmanay showdown despite calls from police to move the fixture to 28 December.

Some Bhoys fans plan to wind up their long-time rivals by wearing green hard hats in the away section of the Broomloan Stand.

Taking to Twitter, @tirnaog09 posted a picture of a hard hat and wrote: “That old Celtic humour on the go again with the suggested head wear at Ibrox on Hogmanay”.

One fan, @DavidHughes45, even went as far as asking Celtic supporter liaison officer John Paul Taylor whether fans wearing hats would be denied entry to the stadium.

It comes just a year after hundreds of Rangers fans had to be moved during the side’s Championship clash with Dumbarton.

The supporters in the lower tier of the Sandy Jardine Stand were forced to leave their seats as part of the roof structure came loose.

Rangers chairman Dave King admitted in June that the club’s stadium has been neglected in recent years.