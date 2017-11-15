Cards Against Humanity buys US border land to ‘save America’

A popular game has taken it into its own hands to prevent Donald Trump from building a wall along the US Mexico border.

• READ MORE: Donald Trump still dogged by Russia questions as trip concludes

Cards Against Humanity, the party game for horrible people, has purchased land on the border in a bid to “save America”.

Having procured the vacant land, Cards Against Humanity, which sees people try to put together the most offensive statement from cards, is now appealing for donations of $15 (around £12) to save American from “Injustice, lies, racism, the whole enchilada.”

The company said: “It’s 2017, and the government is being run by a toilet. We have no choice: Cards Against Humanity is going to save America.

“There’s no time for questions—now is the time to act. You give us $15, and we’ll send six America-saving surprises right to your doorstep. It will be fun, it will be weird, and if you voted for Trump, you might want to sit this one out.”

• READ MORE: Calls for Greggs boycott after sausage roll replaced Jesus

The company hit out at Trump and plan to make it as difficult as possible for the US government to obtain the land.

“Donald Trump is a preposterous golem who is afraid of Mexicans,” it said. “He is so afraid that he wants to build a twenty-billion dollar wall that everyone knows will accomplish nothing. So we’ve purchased a plot of vacant land on the border and retained a law firm specializing in eminent domain to make it as time-consuming and expensive as possible for the wall to get built.”

Prototypes of the wall have already been built near San Diego, while opponents have tired to sue to prevent is construction.