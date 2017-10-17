Bull on loose in New York escapes slaughterhouse and injures child

A bull has injured a child in New York after it escaped a slaughterhouse in the city according to local reports.

The tagged bull knocked over the one-year-old girl who was in a buggie before being clipped by a car as it made its way to the popular Prospect Park in Brooklyn - two miles from the slaughterhouse it is believed to have escaped from.

The NYPD’s Emergency Services Unit managed to trap the animal in the park, using football goals at point, and are waiting for the city’s Animal Care Centers to sedate the animal.

The girl escaped with minor injuries including a busted lip and black eye.