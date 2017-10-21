BT Sport apologise for Betfred Cup ad - in their unique way

The introduction to BT Sport’s coverage of the Betfred Cup semi-final matches saw the organisation’s Scottish football team apologise in their own unique way.

The broadcaster came in for severe criticism during the week when a promotion for the Hibernian v Celtic and Rangers v Motherwell games was released, making it look like it was only Celtic and Rangers playing.

Hibs hit back with their own humorous take on the ad as they sold tickets for the game.

However, Darrell Currie, Chris Sutton and Stephen Craigan had prepared their own apoliogy which opened the coverage to the Hibs v Celtic game on Saturday.

It opened with presenter Currie looking forward to the action before he asked Sutton: “What about that promo during the week though? Massive Celtic, tiny Hibs. Shambles!”

Sutton replied: “The person who thought of that down south, absolute mud for brains; ruined our good reputation, Darrell! They love us!”

They were met at the top of the Hampden Park steps by Craigan trying to get a large ‘Hibernian’ sign through the front door. The duo took over from Craigan to allow him to go get the Motherwell sign.

Later in the coverage the Hibernian sign can be seen carried past the presenting booth.

