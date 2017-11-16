Brechin man’s Aberdeen FC attic wins Britain’s best man cave

Have your say

A FATHER-OF-TWO from Brechin who spent six months and £2,000 building the ultimate tribute to Aberdeen FC in his attic has been crowned the winner of ‘Britain’s best man cave’.

Graeme Strachan, 42, roped in his pals to create the impressive games room and bar as a shrine to his beloved Aberdeen FC in the loft of his house.

Graeme Strachan's games room. A games room, consisting of a football themed bar in a converted loft has been crowned as the winning entry for Games Room of the Year. Picture: SWNS

Dubbed ‘The Sheep Shack’, the man cave comes complete with a well-stocked bar with draught beer pumps, two TVs, and decked out in the team’s red-and-white colours.

The ultimate football fan’s “man-tuary” has been crowned Games Room of the year after beating competition from hundreds of other entries.

Sales rep Graeme, of Brechin, Angus, said: “I’m absolutely overwhelmed and still in shock. It’s fair to say it’s one of the best phone calls I’ve ever received.

Andy Beresford, MD of Home Leisure Direct (L) and winner Graeme Strachan (R). Picture: SWNS

“A friend called me about the competition while I was on holiday in Turkey as he’d seen it on social media.

“He told me I should put my games room forward as he thought I was in with a great chance of winning.

“It’s a unique setup and is finished to a really high standard thanks to the input of my mates, none of whom support Aberdeen by the way.

“It’s always being used though, as my friends love it. And judging by the result of the vote, so does the public.”

Graeme spent just £2,000 building the room and recruited his pals, who include a plumber, a joiner, an electrician and a painter, who helped him build the man cave over a number of weekends.

The Games Room competition, run by Home Leisure Direct, saw entrants from all over the UK competing to win a £3,000 top prize.

Having been whittled down to ten finalists by an in-house team of judges the games room finalists were put forward to the public vote.

Andy Beresford, Managing Director of Home Leisure Direct, said: “It’s a brilliant setup and the finishing touches are excellent.

“I especially like the Aberdeen quotes on the wall.

“What we love about Games Room of the Year is that it gives people with a real passion the opportunity to win.

“It’s not about throwing money at your games room.

“Graeme has demonstrated that people with a limited budget can develop a fantastic space to relax in and it’s clearly struck a chord with the voters.

“He was the standout winner in the end.”

Graeme takes the crown from last year’s winner Darron Stump of Hornchurch, Essex, who converted his shed into a shrine to his beloved Tottenham Hotspur FC.